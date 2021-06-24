Derbyshire factory worker burned with agonising hot dye by faulty machinery

The maintenance worker was checking a fault when a valve burst open - covering his body including both arms, legs and buttocks in the boiling mixture.

South Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court heard how on June 4, 2019, a valve was slightly open and air lines had been removed and replaced in incorrect positions.

As a result the worker was blasted by the blistering fluid when a valve instantly opened on the industrial dye pressure vessel at Alfreton textile manufacturer Guilford Europe Ltd.

Guilford Europe Ltd were fined £100,000

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the firm did not have effective procedures in place for fault-finding when employees encountered problems.

There were no instructions to employees on what constituted fault-finding or at what stage isolation of the plant was required.

Neither was there any requirement for a permit system for undertaking maintenance on pressure systems.

There was also an insufficient level of monitoring in place to ensure employees were working safely.

Guilford Europe Ltd, of Cotes Park Industrial Estate, admitted failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of employees.

They were fined £100,000 and ordered to pay costs of £3,751.60.

HSE inspector Leigh Stanley, said: “Those in control of work have a responsibility to devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction and training to their workers.

“If a suitable safe system of work had been in place prior to the incident the life changing injuries sustained by the employee could have been prevented.”