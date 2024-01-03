Derbyshire drunk driver slapped with 16 month ban and loses firearm licence after sentence and “behaviour toward police”
and live on Freeview channel 276
Before Christmas, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team were out patrolling Derbyshire's rural communities when they stopped an agricultural vehicle.
A DRCT spokesperson said: “The driver was arrested for drink driving and has recently been sentenced at South Derbyshire Magistrates Court, where he received a 16 month driving ban.
“This conviction, along with the driver's attitude and behaviour toward police when he was arrested, also led to the revocation of the driver's firearms licence.
“Driving whilst over the limit is never acceptable and the fact that this was in a rural location is no excuse. If you get behind the wheel whilst under the influence, the consequences are on you.”