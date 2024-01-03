News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Derbyshire drunk driver slapped with 16 month ban and loses firearm licence after sentence and “behaviour toward police”

A Derbyshire motorist who was drunk behind the wheel has been sentenced – receiving a driving ban and losing his firearm licence.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:06 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 12:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Before Christmas, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team were out patrolling Derbyshire's rural communities when they stopped an agricultural vehicle.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “The driver was arrested for drink driving and has recently been sentenced at South Derbyshire Magistrates Court, where he received a 16 month driving ban.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This conviction, along with the driver's attitude and behaviour toward police when he was arrested, also led to the revocation of the driver's firearms licence.

Most Popular
The motorist was banned from driving and also lost his firearm licence.The motorist was banned from driving and also lost his firearm licence.
The motorist was banned from driving and also lost his firearm licence.

READ THIS: Flooding causes road closures as scores of flood warnings issued across Derbyshire

“Driving whilst over the limit is never acceptable and the fact that this was in a rural location is no excuse. If you get behind the wheel whilst under the influence, the consequences are on you.”