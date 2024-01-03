Derbyshire drunk driver slapped with 16 month ban and loses firearm licence after sentence and “behaviour toward police”

A Derbyshire motorist who was drunk behind the wheel has been sentenced – receiving a driving ban and losing his firearm licence.

Before Christmas, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team were out patrolling Derbyshire's rural communities when they stopped an agricultural vehicle.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “The driver was arrested for drink driving and has recently been sentenced at South Derbyshire Magistrates Court, where he received a 16 month driving ban.

“This conviction, along with the driver's attitude and behaviour toward police when he was arrested, also led to the revocation of the driver's firearms licence.

The motorist was banned from driving and also lost his firearm licence.