BREAKING

Flooding causes road closures as scores of flood warnings issued across Derbyshire

Heavy rains have left a number of roads closed in Derbyshire this morning due to flooding, with dozens of flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected - for communities across the county
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 08:20 GMT
These include the A617 in Chesterfield, both ways, from M1 J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield, Heath) to A61 (Horns Bridge Roundabout, Chesterfield) and the A6020 both ways at Ashford in Water from A6 The Duke's Drive (Ashford In The Water) to the A619 (Bakewell).

There are currently 62 flood warnings – meaning that flooding is likely – across the county, including at at Darley Dale, Ambergate, Ilkeston and Bakewell.

and a further 39 flood warnings, meaning flooding is possible.

A number of roads have been closued due to floodingA number of roads have been closued due to flooding
The Met Office says a flood warning means you need to act: flooding is expected. There advice is to move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so; move family and pets to safety; move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings; turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water and if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

You can keep up to date with latest at the Government’s flood warning website: https://www.gov.uk/check-flooding

