Flooding causes road closures as scores of flood warnings issued across Derbyshire

These include the A617 in Chesterfield , both ways, from M1 J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield , Heath) to A61 (Horns Bridge Roundabout, Chesterfield) and the A6020 both ways at Ashford in Water from A6 The Duke's Drive (Ashford In The Water) to the A619 (Bakewell).

The Met Office says a flood warning means you need to act: flooding is expected. There advice is to move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so; move family and pets to safety; move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings; turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water and if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now