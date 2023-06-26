Derbyshire drug driver arrested for two offences after smoking cannabis and driving with young family member in car

On Saturday, June 24, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking patrols across Matlock Bath, Cromford and Wirksworth.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The pictured vehicle was spotted driving through Matlock Bath and on checking its details, showed recent intelligence of the driver regularly driving the vehicle whilst under the influence of cannabis.

“Vehicle was stopped and driver admitted to smoking cannabis that morning and having a young child (family member) in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle and an admission, around half an ounce of cannabis (street value £120) was found.

The driver was taken into custody after being stopped. Photo: Matlock SNT