News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Derbyshire drug driver arrested for two offences after smoking cannabis and driving with young family member in car

A Derbyshire driver was arrested at the weekend – after admitting to smoking cannabis before driving around with a young family member in their car.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:37 BST

On Saturday, June 24, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking patrols across Matlock Bath, Cromford and Wirksworth.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The pictured vehicle was spotted driving through Matlock Bath and on checking its details, showed recent intelligence of the driver regularly driving the vehicle whilst under the influence of cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Vehicle was stopped and driver admitted to smoking cannabis that morning and having a young child (family member) in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle and an admission, around half an ounce of cannabis (street value £120) was found.

The driver was taken into custody after being stopped. Photo: Matlock SNTThe driver was taken into custody after being stopped. Photo: Matlock SNT
The driver was taken into custody after being stopped. Photo: Matlock SNT
Most Popular

READ THIS: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after 11 people hurt in Peak District crash

“The driver was arrested for two offences – driving whilst under the influence of drugs and being in possession of a class B drug. The child was returned to their parents and a Public Protection Notice (PPN) submitted to safeguard them. Investigation ongoing.”