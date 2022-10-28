Daniel Segwere, of Tortmayns, Rotherham, was found in possession of a large quantity of heroin, crack cocaine and hundreds of pounds in cash when he was stopped by patrolling officers in Stockbrook on June 13 this year.

The 20-year-old initially ran away and when cornered by an officer, he lifted his shirt to show a large knife – which he attempted to discard. On arrest he shouted a racist slur at the officer who brought him into custody.

Segwere was subsequently charged and went on to admit possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possession of cannabis, possession of a knife, and using racially aggravated threatening, insulting or abusive words.

Daniel Segwere was sentenced earlier this month.