Derbyshire drug dealer described as ‘scourge on community’ after being jailed for three years
A drug dealer who was caught in Derbyshire was sentenced to three years in prison – and was described by an investigating officer as a ‘scourge’ on the community.
Mubarak Hussein was arrested at an address in Cambridge Street, Rose Hill, Derby on September 6 after officers found a bumbag containing crack cocaine and heroin, and a further bag containing more drugs.
Officers also recovered drugs paraphernalia, including scales and mobile phones, and large quantity of counterfeit bank notes.
The 21-year-old of Stockton Close, Sheffield was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possessing counterfeit currency. He was remanded to appear at court, where he admitted the offences.
During a hearing at Derby Crown Court on November 10, Hussein was handed a three-year jail term.
Detective Constable Shaun Carter, officer in the case, said: “Dealers like Hussein are a scourge on the communities they inhabit as they bring associated crime, violence, and exploitation, along with the very real and devastating effects that class A drug addiction can have on users and their families.
“We will continue to work tirelessly to disrupt those who bring drugs into Derbyshire and are pleased with this result, which ensures the streets of Derby are that bit safer.”