Derbyshire drug dealer described as ‘scourge on community’ after being jailed for three years

Mubarak Hussein was arrested at an address in Cambridge Street, Rose Hill, Derby on September 6 after officers found a bumbag containing crack cocaine and heroin, and a further bag containing more drugs.

Officers also recovered drugs paraphernalia, including scales and mobile phones, and large quantity of counterfeit bank notes.

The 21-year-old of Stockton Close, Sheffield was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possessing counterfeit currency. He was remanded to appear at court, where he admitted the offences.

Hussein was taken into custody on September 6 this year.

During a hearing at Derby Crown Court on November 10, Hussein was handed a three-year jail term.

Detective Constable Shaun Carter, officer in the case, said: “Dealers like Hussein are a scourge on the communities they inhabit as they bring associated crime, violence, and exploitation, along with the very real and devastating effects that class A drug addiction can have on users and their families.