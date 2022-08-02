Derbyshire drivers slapped with tickets for handwritten licence plates and loading offences on M1

Derbyshire's Road Policing Unit tweeted pictures of the vehicles stopped for a number of offences on Monday

Two drivers were handed tickets after being caught displaying hand written licence plates by Derbyshire’s Roads Policing Unit as they carried out checks on commercial vehicles and trailers yesterday (August 1).

Another was found to have an expired driving licence, while a fourth was driving a van load of sofas with no insurance – the back doors open and secured only with bungee cords.

Derbyshire RPU said on Twitter: “M1 Motorway - Work done today around commercial vehicles and trailers. We wouldn’t want to miss an opportunity to #ShowUsYourLoad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Missing registration plates and loading offences discovered. Tickets issued. Handwritten Registration plates are not accepted!”

They added: “Same offence for this one coupled with some poor housekeeping on behalf of the driver who had an expired driving licence. #TheyLiveAmongUs.

"Can't remember why we stopped this. #NoInsurance either #SofaSurfing #BungeeWillSortIt,” a third tweet read.