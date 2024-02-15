Derbyshire driver with “staggering” 29 points on licence “begs and pleads” after being stopped by police along busy A-road
On Tuesday, February 13, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol along the A38, close to Junction 28 of the M1 at South Normanton.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “If this driver used his mirrors and had seen the fully marked police vehicle, he’d have thought better of driving straight through a red light.
“He then begs and pleads due to having a staggering 29 points on his licence!”
The motorist was issued with a ticket by DRPU officers.