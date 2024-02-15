Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday, February 13, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol along the A38, close to Junction 28 of the M1 at South Normanton.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “If this driver used his mirrors and had seen the fully marked police vehicle, he’d have thought better of driving straight through a red light.

“He then begs and pleads due to having a staggering 29 points on his licence!”