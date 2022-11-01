On Tuesday, November 1, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit were patrolling Heanor when they stopped a BMW with three occupants.

A DRCU spokesperson said the “driver stinks of alcohol and all three are very nervous” – with the team being supported by Amber Valley Response units.

The occupants were all detained for drug searches, with officers discovering that the driver had bags of cocaine hidden in his sock.

The driver was taken into custody after being stopped in Heanor.