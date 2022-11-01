Derbyshire driver who ‘stank of alcohol’ arrested – after police found ‘bags of cocaine’ hidden in his sock
A driver was arrested in a Derbyshire town after police discovered he ‘stank of alcohol’ and was hiding cocaine.
On Tuesday, November 1, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit were patrolling Heanor when they stopped a BMW with three occupants.
A DRCU spokesperson said the “driver stinks of alcohol and all three are very nervous” – with the team being supported by Amber Valley Response units.
The occupants were all detained for drug searches, with officers discovering that the driver had bags of cocaine hidden in his sock.
The driver was also arrested for providing a positive breath test.