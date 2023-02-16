Derbyshire driver wanted for drugs and blackmail offences arrested after speeding past police
A driver was arrested after speeding past officers in Derbyshire – and was discovered to be wanted for drugs and blackmail offences.
On Wednesday, February 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) clocked the driver of this car doing 42mph on a 30mph road in Derby.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Checks revealed he’s been wanted for a while for drugs and blackmail.”
The motorist was subsequently arrested, and the DRPU thanked Derby City Police and the Derbyshire Police Dog Section for their assistance.