‘Accident waiting to happen’ – Derbyshire driver ignores ‘foggy conditions’ and abandons car in middle of road
Officers discovered a car that was abandoned in the middle of a Derbyshire road – slamming it as an ‘accident waiting to happen.’
On Wednesday, February 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted that a car had been left in the middle of the road near Hodthorpe.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Left abandoned with no lights on in foggy conditions and didn’t think to ring us to mention it.
READ THIS: Police urge residents in Derbyshire town to report incidents as they investigate gang of youths over anti-social behaviour
“Accident waiting to happen. Owner returned whilst we were waiting for recovery with his petrol can. Ticket issued for unnecessary obstruction.”