Derbyshire driver slapped with on the spot fine for abusing police officer while driving past

On Sunday, June 4, officers from the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol when one of their colleagues was targeted by an abusive driver.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Did you know our officers and PCSO's can routinely issue fixed penalty notices for offences rather than going to court?

“This was the case when one of our officers was subject of foul language whilst patrolling by someone in a moving vehicle, causing alarm and distress to surrounding members of the public, contrary to Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

The driver received a fixed penalty notice shortly after shouting at the officer.