Derbyshire driver reversed into cars fleeing police after row with girlfriend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leading up to the chase Curtis Sharples, 33, had jumped into his car after his partner told him “some guy at work was hitting on her”, telling her she had a “beautiful smile”.
The defendant, who had no legal representation, told Derby Crown Court “it was a silly mistake – I think it was my fight or flight”.
A prosecutor told the court the police chase began when officers saw a vehicle driving “erratically” and blocked it in.
He said: “He (Sharples) reverses at speed and bumps into parked cars then speeds off and police follow.
"He hit 70mph in 30mph zones – travelling on national speed limit areas his speed was 80 to 90mph and he drove at 60mph in 30mph villages.”
After abandoning his car and escaping Sharples later handed himself in.
The court heard Sharples, of St Lawrence View, Whitwell, was of previous good character.
He admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and failing to stop for police.
Sharples, speaking for himself in court, said he was the sole carer for his girlfriend who suffered with disabilities.
He added: “I was worried about my partner – she had just started a new job and said a guy was hitting on her.
"My fight or flight was activated and I got myself out of the house – what a stupid thing to do it was jumping in the car.”
Recorder Adrian Reynolds suspended a 12-month jail term for two years.
He told Sharples: “I do not want you to be under any illusions about the seriousness of what you did – I do not regard it as a silly mistake.
"If you had killed somebody you would be going to prison for a long time.
"But you are of good character and you have got a lot of problems – if I sent you to prison you will lose your job and your partner will lose your help.”
Sharples was handed 10 rehabilitation activity days, a 12-month mental health treatment requirement and a 12-month driving ban.