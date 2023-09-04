News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire couple stole around £40,000 in benefits during social media scam

A Derbyshire couple defrauded the Department for Work and Pensions of around £40,000 by making false claims during a social media scam.
By Ben McVay
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:38 BST

Chesterfield man Mathew Hicklin advertised a way of “making money quickly” on social media, requesting dishonest payments in the names of those who responded.

Derby Crown Court heard he was “instrumental” in claiming £33,543 from the Government during the scam along with girlfriend Emma Smith.

Smith defrauded nearly £8,000, however she claimed Hickling had “controlled her life” and she knew nothing about the fraud.

Hickling and Smith stole around £40,00 in benefits, Derby Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor Eddie Leonard told the court how another individual involved in the con had since left the country, however the ill-gotten gains were transferred between the three of them.

She said: “Smith discussed receiving fees in cash so it would not have to go through the bank.

"It was a series of fraudulent claims, some made by Hickling and Smith themselves and some made by others.

"They received money from the benefits agency in their accounts. The defendants were both receiving money under false names in the scheme.”

The court heard Smith, 28, had no previous convictions. However Hickling, 33, had convictions for violence, damage, drugs, motoring offences and burglary.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told the pair they had been “helping yourselves to public money”.

He said: “Each of you, but mainly you, Hickling, were instrumental in other people claiming benefits, either you on their behalf or making sure they filled forms in correctly.

"You, Hickling got a cut to the tune of £14,000 – the result is that the public has lost a not insubstantial amount of money.”

Hickling, of Crown Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield, admitted making a false representation to make a gain.

Smith, if Nightingale close, Lea Bridge, Matlock, admitted the same charge.

The judge noted Smith had received £2,353 from the fraud but had never been in trouble before and handed her a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work.

Hickling, who had already served the equivalent of two years in custody, was handed 12 months jailed suspended for 18 months, a six-month curfew, a 90-day alcohol monitoring requirement and 15 rehabilitation activity days.