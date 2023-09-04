Chesterfield man Mathew Hicklin advertised a way of “making money quickly” on social media, requesting dishonest payments in the names of those who responded.

Derby Crown Court heard he was “instrumental” in claiming £33,543 from the Government during the scam along with girlfriend Emma Smith.

Smith defrauded nearly £8,000, however she claimed Hickling had “controlled her life” and she knew nothing about the fraud.

Hickling and Smith stole around £40,00 in benefits, Derby Crown Court heard.

Hickling and Smith stole around £40,00 in benefits, Derby Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Eddie Leonard told the court how another individual involved in the con had since left the country, however the ill-gotten gains were transferred between the three of them.

She said: “Smith discussed receiving fees in cash so it would not have to go through the bank.

"It was a series of fraudulent claims, some made by Hickling and Smith themselves and some made by others.

"They received money from the benefits agency in their accounts. The defendants were both receiving money under false names in the scheme.”

The court heard Smith, 28, had no previous convictions. However Hickling, 33, had convictions for violence, damage, drugs, motoring offences and burglary.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told the pair they had been “helping yourselves to public money”.

He said: “Each of you, but mainly you, Hickling, were instrumental in other people claiming benefits, either you on their behalf or making sure they filled forms in correctly.

"You, Hickling got a cut to the tune of £14,000 – the result is that the public has lost a not insubstantial amount of money.”

Hickling, of Crown Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield, admitted making a false representation to make a gain.

Smith, if Nightingale close, Lea Bridge, Matlock, admitted the same charge.

The judge noted Smith had received £2,353 from the fraud but had never been in trouble before and handed her a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work.

