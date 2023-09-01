News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in September: Chesterfield, High Peak, Alfreton, Ripley, Matlock, Ilkeston, Long Eaton and Derby

Pictured here are the Derbyshire locations of police mobile speed cameras in September.
By Ben McVay
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:10 BST

The vans will be parked around Chesterfield, High Peak, Alfreton, Ripley, Matlock, Ilkeston, Long Eaton and various parts of Derby.

However, police warn the vehicles may also be stationed at other sites not mentioned in this list from time-to-time.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.

Derby Road

1. Long Eaton

Derby Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Station Road

2. Bolsover

Station Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Castle Road

3. Church Gresley

Castle Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Max Road

4. Chaddesden

Max Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldHigh PeakMatlockIlkestonRipley