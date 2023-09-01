Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in September: Chesterfield, High Peak, Alfreton, Ripley, Matlock, Ilkeston, Long Eaton and Derby
Pictured here are the Derbyshire locations of police mobile speed cameras in September.
The vans will be parked around Chesterfield, High Peak, Alfreton, Ripley, Matlock, Ilkeston, Long Eaton and various parts of Derby.
However, police warn the vehicles may also be stationed at other sites not mentioned in this list from time-to-time.
Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.
