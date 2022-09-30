News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Derbyshire driver reported after failing to put registration plate on his flash Ferrari supercar

A Derbyshire driver was reported by officers after deciding not to put a registration plate on his Ferrari sports car.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:54 am

On Thursday, September 29, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in a Ferrari on the A617 at Doe Lea.

Despite a brand new Ferrari costing a significant six-figure sum, the motorist had failed to attach registration plates to his vehicle.

READ THIS: ‘Lucky escape’ for driver after horror crash causes severe delays on A61 in Chesterfield

The driver was stopped at Doe Lea.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

He was reported by DRPU officers for the offence, and a unit spokesperson said in a tweet: “Even performance vehicles need a registration plate.”