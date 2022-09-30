Derbyshire driver reported after failing to put registration plate on his flash Ferrari supercar
A Derbyshire driver was reported by officers after deciding not to put a registration plate on his Ferrari sports car.
On Thursday, September 29, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in a Ferrari on the A617 at Doe Lea.
Despite a brand new Ferrari costing a significant six-figure sum, the motorist had failed to attach registration plates to his vehicle.
He was reported by DRPU officers for the offence, and a unit spokesperson said in a tweet: “Even performance vehicles need a registration plate.”