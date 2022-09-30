‘Lucky escape’ for driver after horror crash causes severe delays on A61 in Chesterfield
A driver had a ‘lucky escape’ after losing control of his car on the A61 in Chesterfield yesterday.
On Thursday, September 29, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend reports of a collision on the A61 in Chesterfield.
Officers found that a car had crashed on the northbound carriageway, close to Chesterfield college, and had flipped onto its roof.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “The cause of the delays in and around Chesterfield this afternoon.
“Driver has lucky escape after losing control and crossing over the central barrier.”
The crash caused serious congestion on the route yesterday evening, with videos shared with the Derbyshire Times showing traffic building as emergency services made the scene safe.
Officers also thanked Derbyshire Fire and Rescue for their assistance in dealing with the incident.