Derbyshire driver faces “numerous” charges and loses car after police notice “strong smell of cannabis” coming from vehicle
A driver saw his car seized and now faces charges for “numerous offences” after being stopped by officers in Derbyshire.
On Thursday, August 10, officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit were on patrol in Killamarsh.
A DRCU spokesperson said: “Vehicle stopped in Killamarsh after a strong smell of cannabis could be smelt from the vehicle.
“Cannabis located in the vehicle and the driver has no licence or insurance, so car was seized. Driver will be sent to court for numerous offences.”