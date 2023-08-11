News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire driver faces “numerous” charges and loses car after police notice “strong smell of cannabis” coming from vehicle

A driver saw his car seized and now faces charges for “numerous offences” after being stopped by officers in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:25 BST

On Thursday, August 10, officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit were on patrol in Killamarsh.

A DRCU spokesperson said: “Vehicle stopped in Killamarsh after a strong smell of cannabis could be smelt from the vehicle.

READ THIS: Teenager arrested on suspicion of burglary and assaulting emergency worker after investigation into incident in Derbyshire town

“Cannabis located in the vehicle and the driver has no licence or insurance, so car was seized. Driver will be sent to court for numerous offences.”