Teenager arrested on suspicion of burglary and assaulting emergency worker after investigation into incident in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police were called to the property in Stonelow Road, Dronfield, just after 7.00am on Monday, July 24. This followed a report of a burglary between 11.30pm the previous evening and 7.00am that morning.
As part of the investigation into the incident, a teenage boy from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The boy was also held on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of class B drugs.
The 17-year-old has been released on bail pending further enquiries.