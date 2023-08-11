Derbyshire Police were called to the property in Stonelow Road, Dronfield, just after 7.00am on Monday, July 24. This followed a report of a burglary between 11.30pm the previous evening and 7.00am that morning.

As part of the investigation into the incident, a teenage boy from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The boy was also held on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of class B drugs.