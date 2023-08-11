News you can trust since 1855
A teenager was arrested on suspicion of three offences – including assaulting an emergeny worker and burglary – after an investigation was launched into a Derbyshire incidnet.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST

Derbyshire Police were called to the property in Stonelow Road, Dronfield, just after 7.00am on Monday, July 24. This followed a report of a burglary between 11.30pm the previous evening and 7.00am that morning.

As part of the investigation into the incident, a teenage boy from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The boy was also held on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of class B drugs.

The 17-year-old has been released on bail pending further enquiries.