On Sunday, January 22, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle in the town, after receiving intelligence that the motorist regularly got behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stopped and the female driver produced a sample of 103ug roadside and 89ug in custody (legal limit is 35ug) despite only having ‘one drink’ prior to driving.

The drink-driver was stopped at the weekend in Heanor.