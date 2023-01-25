Derbyshire driver arrested while nearly three times over the limit – despite only having ‘one drink’
A drunk driver was taken into custody after being stopped by officers in a Derbyshire town – who discovered she was almost three times over the alcohol limit.
On Sunday, January 22, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle in the town, after receiving intelligence that the motorist regularly got behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.
In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stopped and the female driver produced a sample of 103ug roadside and 89ug in custody (legal limit is 35ug) despite only having ‘one drink’ prior to driving.
“Please do not drink and then drive as you are putting yourself and other road users at risk. This road user will be having her day in court – make sure you don’t.”