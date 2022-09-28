Derbyshire driver arrested for crashing car after leading police on ‘dangerous’ high speed chase while high on cocaine

On Wednesday, September 28, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Team attempted to stop a driver in Derby to check his documents.

According to a DRPU spokesperson, however, the motorist had “other ideas” – speeding off “dangerously” and leading officers on a high speed pursuit out of the city.

The DRPU said that “cornering wasn’t his strong point” and eventually, the driver crashed his vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.

