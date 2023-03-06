Derbyshire driver arrested after swerving “all over the road” along M1 while nearly four times over limit
A motorist was arrested after driving “all over the road” down the M1 in Derbyshire – and was found to be almost four times over the legal limit.
On Friday, March 3, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) received a report from a concerned member of the public regarding a car that was “all over the road” along the M1.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Intercepted at junction 26, where the driver provides a roadside breath test of 122ug (legal limit 35ug).”
The driver was arrested and taken into custody – where they failed to provide another sample.