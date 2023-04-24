Derbyshire driver arrested after failed drugs test as officers notice “strong smell of cannabis” coming from car
A driver was arrested in a Derbyshire town after failing a drugs test – with officers alerted to a “strong smell of cannabis.”
On Saturday, April 22, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle that had activated an automatic number plate recognition camera.
An SNT spokesperson said that, after pulling the car over, officers reported a “strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.”
Both occupants of the car were searched, along with the vehicle itself. An SNT spokesperson added: “Cannabis found, driver fails roadside drugs test, arrested, enquiries ongoing.”