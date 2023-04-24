News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire driver arrested after failed drugs test as officers notice “strong smell of cannabis” coming from car

A driver was arrested in a Derbyshire town after failing a drugs test – with officers alerted to a “strong smell of cannabis.”

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday, April 22, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle that had activated an automatic number plate recognition camera.

An SNT spokesperson said that, after pulling the car over, officers reported a “strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.”

The driver was arrested after being stopped by officers.
Both occupants of the car were searched, along with the vehicle itself. An SNT spokesperson added: “Cannabis found, driver fails roadside drugs test, arrested, enquiries ongoing.”