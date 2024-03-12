Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU received calls from concerned members of the public regarding a male in Spondon.

A DRPU spokesperson said the man “had fallen asleep in the pub and then got into his vehicle.”

They added: “Found by us slumped in the driver’s seat and provides a breath test of 109ug/L” (the legal limit is 35ug/L).