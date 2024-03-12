Derbyshire drink driver found “slumped” behind wheel and arrested – after “falling asleep in pub”
A Derbyshire driver was arrested by officers after “falling asleep in the pub” – before being found “slumped” behind the wheel of his car.
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU received calls from concerned members of the public regarding a male in Spondon.
A DRPU spokesperson said the man “had fallen asleep in the pub and then got into his vehicle.”
They added: “Found by us slumped in the driver’s seat and provides a breath test of 109ug/L” (the legal limit is 35ug/L).
The driver was subsequently arrested and then provided a reading of 105ug/L at the station.