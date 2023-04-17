News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire “dog lover” who approached Cane Corso despite warnings is bitten

An Alfreton woman’s large dog – a Cane Corso – sank it’s teeth into a dog lover’s knee when she approached the snarling hound, despite being warned not to.

By Ben McVay
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:32 BST

Keeley Lee’s dog Bruce “lunged” at the woman as she approached and continued to bite her as she fell to the floor, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Magistrates were told how on October 18 last year Lee was walking the animal on Pennine Avenue, Riddings, when the victim became “curious” about the big pooch.

Prosecutor Marie Stace said prior to the attack Lee had warned the victim “he doesn’t like people” and that she should stay away.

An Alfreton woman’s large dog – a Cane Corso – sank it’s teeth into a dog lover’s knee when she approached the snarling hound, despite being warned not to. Picture for illustration purposes only.An Alfreton woman’s large dog – a Cane Corso – sank it’s teeth into a dog lover’s knee when she approached the snarling hound, despite being warned not to. Picture for illustration purposes only.
The court heard Lee had previously taken Bruce to a trainer who advised her not to use a muzzle on him as it would make his behaviour worse. The injured woman had been left with permanent scarring.

Lee, 22, later told police the woman had approached despite being warned and after she had crossed to the other side of the road with him.

The defendant’s solicitor Nadine Wilford said: “She walked the dog when it was quiet and crossed the road to get out of this person’s way – she told her to keep away.

"Unfortunately this lady was a dog lover and still came forward and this is what happened.

"She had taken the dog to a trainer who told her not to muzzle the dog and keep it on a chain – that’s exactly what she did.”

Mum-of-thee Lee, of Pennine Avenue, admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

The prosecution applied for a contingency destruction order and Lee’s sentence was adjourned for reports.