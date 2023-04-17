News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield drunk put landlord’s partner in headlock during pub row

A Chesterfield drunkard grabbed a pub landlord’s partner by the throat and put her in a headlock in a row over a missing pint, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:15 BST

Daniel Benjafield, 23, was seen walking boozily around Hasland’s Devonshire Arms saying “I’ve got a pint somewhere” before being told by his victim he was mistaken.

After asking the woman – the pub landlord’s partner – “does it say lesbian hour?”, the defendant seized her by the throat, dragging her to the floor.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop, describing the March 24 attack, told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how Benjafield then wrapped his legs around the woman’s head before he was dragged outside by the landlord.

Benjafield admitted three counts of assault following the incident at the Devonshire Arms
Benjafield admitted three counts of assault following the incident at the Devonshire Arms
Police were called as Benjafield was restrained while lashing out, trying to bite the pub landlord and making threats to “stab" him.

He also bit a police officer for three seconds on the knee before he was brought under control and arrested.

The court heard Benjafield’s first victim was left with bruising to her neck and pain in her shoulder and fingers following the incident in the pub.

Magistrates heard this was not the first time the defendant, who has a previous conviction for assaulting an emergency worker while dunk, had been before the courts due to the effects of drinking in excess.

His solicitor Katie Yates said her client had struggled with drugs and alcohol addiction since he was a teenager, while he had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression and had recently attempted suicide.

Benjafield, of Hartington Road, admitted three counts of assault. His case sentence adjourned pending probation reports. He was bailed conditionally.