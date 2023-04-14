Liam Fitzpatrick, 19, attacked the female in the street after confronting her at a house on Highfield Road, Newbold, on March 19.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the victim was visiting a friend at the address when “the door swung open” and Fitzpatrick appeared, pointed at her, and said “you”.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop described how as the row spilled into the street the defendant called the woman a “tramp”, adding that she owed him £20 because her dog had “messed on his floor”.

Ms Allsop said: “The victim says she was assaulted and had her head smashed into a fence. There were numerous punches and kicks.

"She suffered bruising to her hand and face. A witness said she saw three young people and a male was shouting at a younger female who looked scared.

"He punched her numerous times in the chest and arm – she describes the kick as if he was kicking a football on the floor.”

However Fitzpatrick’s solicitor David Gittins said “this did not happen over the fouling of a dog”.

He said: “There’s been an exchange of words – he didn’t deliberately ram her head into the railings. She was knocked into the railing.

"Mr Fitzpatrick lost his temper and he is appalled. This young person has never been in trouble before.”