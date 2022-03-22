On Tuesday 31 August last year, police were patrolling Cotmanhay Road in Ilkeston when they saw a man approach a Ford Focus in a queue of traffic and a drug deal appeared to take place between him and those in the car.

Officers followed the Focus and stopped it. The driver was identified as Andrew Sissons while Joseph Mannion was the front seat passenger.

The pair were searched and Mannion was found to have drugs in his underwear and was in possession of several mobile phones, which were constantly ringing.

Andrew Sissons and Joseph Mannion were both jaied

Although Sissons didn’t have drugs on him at the time, officers believed his role was to drive Mannion around and suspected drug users had approached his window while police were following the car.

When officers searched Mannion’s house, in Nelson Street, Ilkeston, they found more drugs as well as around £2,300 in cash. Sissons was found to be keeping crack cocaine at his house in Bath Street.

The pair were charged with drugs offences and Sissons was additionally charged with possessing an offensive weapon after a sword was found at his house.

Mannion pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs.

The 43-year-old was sentenced to five years and three months.