Derbyshire company fined £60,000 after firefighters break into flat above supermarket to save resident from blaze

On November 12 2020 a fire broke out in Delton Foods supermarket on Walbrook Road, Normanton, Derby. Smoke spread into the flats above. When fire crews arrived, no fire alarm was sounding and firefighters had to force their way into one flat to evacuate a sleeping occupant.

After the blaze, fire safety inspectors from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) carried out an inspection of the supermarket and the flats above. It was found that the fire alarm had been fitted with a switch to isolate it from the power supply and in effect, turn the alarm off.

Fire inspectors also found damage and deficiencies to fire doors, the use of flammable building materials in the escape corridor and one escape exit that was blocked and unusable.

At Derby Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, June 29) Delton Traders Limited was fined £60,000 after pleading guilty to three charges of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005. Delton Traders Limited was also ordered to pay £20,000 towards court costs and a victim surcharge of £190.

DFRS Station Manager Robert Leverton said: “The seriousness of these fire safety deficiencies placed occupants at risk of death or serious injury.

“Providers of sleeping accommodation must ensure they provide safe premises with suitable fire safety provisions for their residents. Those responsible for such buildings should assess what is required by undertaking a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment, and then carrying out its actions. Some of these measures that may be required include, fire doors, sprinklers, compartmentation, fire alarms/detectors and escape lighting. The provisions must be maintained to a suitable standard and escape routes must be kept clear.

“DFRS will always consider formal action against anyone found to be in breach of fire safety legislation and particularly where they put life at risk. The service will advise and give support to both local and national businesses and are always willing to help them comply with fire safety legislation.