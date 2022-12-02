The number of abuse crimes logged by forces across England and Wales has topped 900,000, after rising for the sixth successive year.

Anti-domestic violence charity Refuge said women and girls face an "epidemic of violence" and called on the Government to prioritise bringing perpetrators to justice and protecting victims.

In Derbyshire, 1,543 cases led to 1,057 charges, meaning the charge rate rose from 65% in 2020-21 to 69% last year.

But Office for National Statistics figures show 15,945 domestic abuse-related crimes were recorded by Derbyshire Constabulary in the year to March – down from 17,425 the year before. It meant there were 15.1 domestic abuse offences per 1,000 people in the area last year.

The number of domestic abuse-related violent crimes also fell in the last year, from 13,750 to 12,308. Nationally, 910,000 domestic abuse offences were recorded in the year to March – 7.7% more than the year before – and the highest since records began in 2015-16.

Despite the rise in offences, the number of arrests and crimes referred to the Crown Prosecution Service has fallen across the country.

