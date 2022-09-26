Derbyshire boy, 16, assaulted in aftermath of huge street brawl and hospitalised with serious injuries
A Derbyshire teen suffered serious injuries after he was assaulted – an incident which followed a large-scale street brawl.
The incident took place at around 1.30am on Saturday, September 24 outside Celtic House in Friary Street, Derby.
The victim, a boy of 16, suffered serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening, and he remains in hospital.
The assault is believed to be linked to an earlier incident that took place in the road and saw a large group fighting in Friary Street at around 11.00pm on Friday, September 23.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed either incident – in particular any drivers with dashcam from the area that may have captured either the 11.00pm or 1.30am incidents.
Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*556100:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.