A victim has suffered “life-changing” injuries after an assault in Derbyshire – with officers calling on any witnesses to come forward.

The assault occurred in Uttoxeter Old Road, Derby, at around 7.00pm on November 11. The victim, a man in his 40s, was allegedly punched by another man – causing him to fall over and bang his head.

The victim has been left with serious, life-changing injuries and remains in hospital. A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the assault.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, as well as anyone who may have driven past and has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000699909:

