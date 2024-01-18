Derbyshire assault leaves victim with “life-changing” injuries – as police appeal for witnesses
The assault occurred in Uttoxeter Old Road, Derby, at around 7.00pm on November 11. The victim, a man in his 40s, was allegedly punched by another man – causing him to fall over and bang his head.
The victim has been left with serious, life-changing injuries and remains in hospital. A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the assault.
Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, as well as anyone who may have driven past and has dashcam footage.
Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000699909:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.