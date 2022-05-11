Derbyshire and Chesterfield drivers caught breaking the law in the last fortnight

See more from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit on Twitter HERE.
The uninsured of this Mini failed to stop for police - leading them on a dangerous pursuit in Holmesfield.
However the male driver then crashed and fractured his arm. Police tweeted: "Sent off to hospital and summons for all offences to follow. #Fatal4".
After a call from a concerned motorist on the M1 reporting a Vauxhall Insignia seen nearly crashing police intercepted the driver. They tweeted: "Claims his bad driving was due to the fact he was 'video calling' (which is illegal anyway). "But he's also twice the drink drive limit. Already disqualified too. Arrested. #Fatal4 #Seized".
Police say the driver of this van was seen drifting over the centre line of the road while approaching a Ford Focus in Belper. Officers tweeted: "Minor collision, van carries on then parks up. Van driver over three times the drink drive limit - arrested. #Fatal4"
The driver of this VW Golf was "nearly three times the drink drive limit" when the car was spotted "flying past in the opposite direction" at Creswell.
Police tweeted: "Increases speed further when turn around to check. Unfortunately typical behaviour".
Police stopped this Citroen on the M1 after she was seen filling out a form on a website using her phone. Officers tweeted: "Stopped to discuss and find she has no insurance. Already on 6 points. Ban incoming. #Seized #Fatal4"
The driver of this Mondeo cut police up on a roundabout near Ripley Police Headquarters. They then gave police false details and were found to have no licence and no insurance. The car also two bald tyres.
This Volkswagen was impounded after police caught its driver speeding in Grindleford while already disqualified.