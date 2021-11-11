Derbyshire alcoholic lost two fingers crashing VW van into drystone wall

Joseph Walton, 26, had been drowning his sorrows with friends before the crash on the A6 in Cromford - around 6pm on July 4, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop described how when police officers arrived at the scene there was an “overwhelming” smell of alcohol coming from his van.

While a bottle of Jagermeister could be seen sat on the front seat of the vehicle.

Ms Allsop said: “He was taken to hospital and his blood was taken over four-and-a-half hours later.”

However Walton still gave a reading of 176 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - putting him at more than twice above the drink drive limit.

Magistrates heard wildlife conservation student Walton had previously been banned from driving for 15 months in 2018.

His solicitor told magistrates how Walton, who had to have two fingers amputated from his left hand after the crash, had lost his job the same day and drove home from the pub knowing “he had a few too many drinks”.

Adding that the crash happened “minutes” from Walton’s home, she said: “He deeply regrets his actions and knows he should not have done it.

"He is just thankful nobody else was injured and he is very much aware of what it could have caused in terms of injuries to others.”

The court heard Walton had been a heavy drinker since the age of 19 or 20.

His solicitor said: “He was in a toxic relationship with someone, working nights and didn’t really see anyone - drinking became a habit”.

However the court heard Walton was now studying for a degree and had reengaged with Alcoholics Anonymous.

Walton, of Derby Road, Homesford, Matlock, admitted drink driving.

A magistrate told him: “We hope the next few years of your studies will get you away from your addiction problems.”

He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.