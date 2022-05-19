Derbyshire 18-year-old charged with terrorism offences

Harris is accused of making online posts that encourage others to pursue acts of terrorism

Daniel John Harris, of Lord Street, Glossop, was arrested by counter-terrorism officers on Monday, May 16.

He appeared before Westminter Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 18) and was subsequently charged with three counts of the encouragement of terrorism under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The 18-year-old is accused of making online posts that encourage others to pursue acts of terrorism.

He has been remanded into custody until his next appearance at the Central Criminal Court on Friday, May 27.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “An 18-year-old man from Derbyshire is accused of making online posts that encourage terrorism.

“The suspect was arrested from a house in the Glossop area on Monday (16 May 2022) and taken into custody for questioning by counter-terrorism officers from the East Midlands (CTP EM), supported by colleagues from the North East.

“On Wednesday 18 May 2022, Daniel John Harris, of Lord Street in Glossop, appeared before Westminster magistrates charged with three counts of the encouragement of terrorism (Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006). He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the Central Criminal Court on Friday 27 May 2022.”