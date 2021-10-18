Depressed Chesterfield woman shoplifted for “a buzz”, court hears

Karen Peters, 49, was detained by store staff after trying to make off with £72 of items from Clay Cross’s Tesco Extra.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard after police arrived at the store wire cutters and a pair of pliers were also found in her bag.

Prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw said store staff believed Peters had detagged some of the items with the tools.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Peters’ solicitor Julie Page said: “There is an element of it being a bit of a buzz when she’s committing offences.

“She is trying to deal with that compulsion.”

Peters, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, admitted theft from a shop and going equipped for theft.

She was handed a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days, fined £200, made to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.