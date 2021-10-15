Derbyshire man accused of over 20 sexual assaults on women
A Derbyshire man has appeared before magistrates charged with over 20 sexual assaults against multiple women.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 3:59 pm
Updated
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:16 pm
Darren Bunting, 35, faces 21 charges of sexual assault on a female – over a two-and-a-half year period between 2017 and 2020.
Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Bunting allegedly committed the offences against four different women.
Bunting, of Gorsey Bank, Wirksworth, denied all 21 charges during his appearance on October 11.
After being granted unconditional bail he was told his next hearing would be before a judge at Derby Crown Court on November 8.