Death of Chesterfield teen with history of mental health issues was caused by drug misuse, inquest finds

Natasha Heath was found dead on October 22 2021 at Longcroft Court, Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield – where her boyfriend was living at the time.

During an inquest held on Thursday at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, Assistant Coroner Sabyta Kaushal said that Natasha, of Peterdale Road, Brimington, had struggled with her mental health since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her medical records showed five instances of what is referred to as drug overdose or deliberate overdose of medication.

Natasha Heath was found dead on October 22 2021 at Longcroft Court, Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield – where her boyfriend was living at the time.

Natasha’s GP provided a written statement, which stated that they were aware she may have tried to take her own life several times – on one occasion she jumped in front of a train.

A discharge letter from Chesterfield Royal Hospital indicated that she was admitted due to an intentional overdose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Natasha had suggested the trigger for the overdose was losing her job the night before – and that it was an impulsive act.

Staff at the hospital reported Natasha displayed no symptoms of any thought disorder. The court also heard that she accepted the need to address her drug problem and develop good coping strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha engaged in the creation of a safe and well plan and was told she would have access to a 24-hour mental health helpline. She arranged to meet her GP and was then discharged from Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The day before Natasha died, she met with her dad, after he had dropped off some food to her boyfriend’s flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His statement, which was read by the coroner, said that Natasha was “excited and giddy” about an upcoming Halloween party that weekend, and was telling her father about the costume she had ordered.

He said that she was in “great spirits” and there was “nothing about Natasha that day that made me think she was feeling down – I would easily be able to tell if she was feeling low.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that Natasha was “so happy” while she was in the car with him, and that her death was a “shock to us all.”

On the day of her death, a police officer involved in the investigation confirmed that Natasha and her boyfriend left the flat to buy Xanax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha had taken drugs that evening and at one stage, her boyfriend had left the flat to go and buy more.

When he returned, Natasha was unresponsive and he asked a neighbour to ring 999. The court heard that, when paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene, she was cold to touch and rigamortis was present in her hand – and she was declared dead before police officers arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A toxicology assessment found that a number of drugs were present in her body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroner subsequently listed Natasha’s medical cause of death as Buprenorphine and Pregabalin misuse.

She said: “The evidence indicates to me that Natasha had no intention to take her own life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the records and evidence suggest that Natasha was struggling with substance misuse.”

The coroner concluded that, on the balance of probabilities, Natasha’s death was not suicide – listing it as drug related.

Advertisement Hide Ad