Man found dead in Derbyshire house following accidental electrical fire

At 5.47pm on Tuesday 6 December, Firefighters from Glossop and Greater Manchester’s Hyde were called to attend a fire on Greenbank in Hadfield, Glossop.

The fire was out on arrival.

On entering the property, the body of a man was discovered. The man has been identified, his family have been informed and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We would like to extend our thoughts and sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.”

A joint police and fire investigation has determined this was an accidental electrical fire.

Firefighters and Community Safety Officers will be in the area on Monday 12 December, providing local residents with fire safety advice and reassurance.

They will be visiting the following areas in Hadfield:

- Greenbank

- St. Charles Close

- Stoneridge

- Ridings Road

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to remind people of the following fire safety advice:

- Ensure you have working smoke alarms on every level of the home.

- Have a planned and practiced escape plan that everyone is aware of.

- Try keeping to one plug per socket.

- Unplug appliances when you're not using them or when you go to bed.

- Make sure you always use the correct charger for the device you’re charging, i.e. mobile phones, tablets, laptops, e-cigs etc. All chargers have a different output, so only use chargers supplied with the device, or a manufacturer purchased charger if a replacement is needed.

