A doctor has told jurors the cause of an Derbyshire woman’s death who is said to have been murdered by her ex-partner is “unascertained”.

Forensic pathologist Frances Hollingbury told Derby Crown Court today (Tuesday) how she could find “nothing to assist with determining” Sarah Henshaw’s cause of death.

The doctor examined Ms Henshaw’s body on June 27 this year – one day after it was found in lay-by on the A617 near Chesterfield by police.

Ex-partner Darren Hall, 36, who denies murder, is said to have killed the Ilkeston woman between June 20 and June 22 this year.

Jurors at his trial heard how Hall "dumped” the 31-year-old’s body just hours after he had killed her.

Hall was traced by police via phone records as leaving Ms Henshaw's Iaddress in his van at 1.56am on June 21 and driving to the lay-by.

Between June 20 and June 23 – when he was arrested – Hall was seen dumping items belonging to Ms Henshaw – including her dressing gown and slippers – in a skip.

Prosecutor Miss Healey told the jury Hall did this to “cover his tracks” and make it look like his ex-partner had left.

Opening the case last week, the prosecutor said: "The crown says it was this defendant who killed her a few days previously then dumped her body.

"He says she died accidentally when she fell down some stairs.”

Giving evidence today (Tuesday) Dr Hollingbury confirmed that she examined Ms Henshaw’s body at Leicester Royal Infirmary on June 27.

Asked about “red banding” markings on the victim’s neck, she said it was possible decomposition had destroyed any markings left by injuries suffered prior to death.

The only external evidence she could find of injuries prior to Ms Henshaw’s death was scratches on the back of her left hand.

However, internal bruising above the collar bone indicated “trauma” to that area which pointed towards an “inflicted blow” rather than falling down some stairs.

She said: “Somebody could have punched her or struck her in some way, or thrown something at her, something like that.”

The doctor said she had seen no damage to the structure of the neck or bruising to indicate Ms Henshaw had been strangled.

However she added it was possible to strangle someone using something soft such as a “dressing gown tie” and leave “no visible marks”.

She added: “I cannot rule out strangulation with a ligature but there is no positive evidence of that happening – there is nothing to support it or rule it out either.”

Drawing the same conclusion about whether Ms Henshaw had fallen down some stairs, the doctor added: “There was no positive finding to assist with determining Sarah Henshaw's cause of death.

"The cause of death is unascertained.”