Derbyshire Police said it was aware that over the past weekend there have been organised car meets taking place on the A617 just off junction 29, in the Doe Lea/Bramley Vale area.

The force said ‘police presence’ will be stepped up in the area, as it promised to investigate reports of bad driving.

A police spokesman said: “Should vehicles be found to be driving in an anti-social manner that is likely to cause alarm and/or distress to the local residents, then warnings will be given and cars may be seized.As a result of recent meets, you may see an increased police presence in the area.