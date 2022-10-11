Dangerous driving warning over Derbyshire car meets
Police have warned motorists driving anti-socially that they risk having their car seized following reports of car meets in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Police said it was aware that over the past weekend there have been organised car meets taking place on the A617 just off junction 29, in the Doe Lea/Bramley Vale area.
The force said ‘police presence’ will be stepped up in the area, as it promised to investigate reports of bad driving.
A police spokesman said: “Should vehicles be found to be driving in an anti-social manner that is likely to cause alarm and/or distress to the local residents, then warnings will be given and cars may be seized.As a result of recent meets, you may see an increased police presence in the area.
“Derbyshire Capture will investigate offences of dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, careless driving, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seat belt, contravening a red traffic light, contravening solid white lines and other offences.”