Pictured here are criminals locked up for serious offences during 2022.
Their crimes range from dangerous driving to downloading child pornography, rape and manslaughter.
In one terrible case an Alfreton man was jailed for more than 30 years after being convicted of 16 sexual offences following a trial.
They included multiple rapes and indecent assaults of underage boys and girls and an adult woman.
1. In pictures
Dangerous Derbyshire criminals locked up for serious offences during 2022
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. George Stocks
Stocks was jailed for 18 months after fracturing his ex-girlfriend's cheek when he confronted her after she broke up with him. He left another man - who intervened to stop the assault - with a cut to his head.
The defendant, of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington, was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm and causing actual bodily harm.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Graham Turner
Turner, 61, was jailed for 22 months for a Whittington Moor cafe burglary - his 13th non-dwelling house burglary.
Derby Crown Court heard he had a staggering 57 convictions for 235 offences.
He made off with 24 eggs, 25 cans of fizzy pop, 14 bottles of fizzy pop, a tin of coffee, a money box tin, a first aid kit, two packs of biscuits and a cash till.
A prosecutor described Turner, of Oakamoor Close, Chesterfield, as "a man of, quite frankly, appalling character".
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Reece Wilde
Wilde, 27, was jailed for more than four years for biting off part of man's ear outside a Chesterfield bar. The assault unfolded as he got into an argument with with his victim outside Einstein’s in Holywell Street, Chesterfield in the early hours of Friday, August 20.
He called the victim a homophobic name and bit part of the man’s ear off before running away. The victim required plastic surgery following the attack and has felt self-conscious of his injuries when meeting new people.
Photo: Derbyshire Police