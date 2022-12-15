4. Reece Wilde

Wilde, 27, was jailed for more than four years for biting off part of man's ear outside a Chesterfield bar. The assault unfolded as he got into an argument with with his victim outside Einstein’s in Holywell Street, Chesterfield in the early hours of Friday, August 20. He called the victim a homophobic name and bit part of the man’s ear off before running away. The victim required plastic surgery following the attack and has felt self-conscious of his injuries when meeting new people.

Photo: Derbyshire Police