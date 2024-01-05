“Dangerous” and “controlling” Chesterfield man jailed for rape that left victim suffering anxiety and nightmares

A Chesterfield rapist who left his victim facing nightmares and anxiety has been jailed.

Rys Turner’s actions were uncovered after the woman came forward and told officers of the rape, after he assaulted her in March 2023.

In a statement read out at court, she explained the devastating impact that the crimes had on her. She said: ”I’ve been taking sleeping tablets because my thoughts keep me awake at night and I don’t want to fall to sleep and have anymore nightmares about everything.

“I don’t think my life will ever be the same after this.

Turner was jailed for six years after admitting rape.

“I just want to be left alone, I don’t want to see anyone and I don’t want to speak to anyone either.

“I’m so closed off from the outside world it’s affecting my anxiety even more.

“Sleeping is still a massive struggle, the nightmares put me right back in those traumatic moments, they feel so real I’m waking up in a panic.”

The 26-year-old, of Littlemoor, Newbold, appeared at Derby Crown Court on December 15 – where he was jailed for six years after admitting rape.

He was also handed a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with the victim for 16 years and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

Detective Constable Joseph Collard, who led the investigation, said: “I’d like to commend the strength of the victim in this case. She has been incredibly brave throughout and her courage has helped to bring Turner to justice.

“There has been a real multi-agency approach in this case and I’d like to thank all those who have been involved in helping to get this case to court, including the social care team, prison service and probation, as Turner continued to try and manipulate the victim even while behind bars on remand.

“I’m very pleased with the prison sentence for Turner, a particularly dangerous individual whose controlling nature towards the victim left her in such a damaged state that she struggled for months to even leave the house. However, through the work of victim support and many visits from officers, she has now been able to talk again with social care and gained increased confidence in police.

“I hope that this sentencing will now allow her to begin to move on from this incredibly difficult chapter in her life and start to look to the future.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence, reach out for help and support.

There is a Rape and Sexual Assault reporting tool to on the Derbyshire Police website. You can report something that's happened to you, or to someone else, and reports can be made anonymously – without giving your details. It can be accessed here.

Alternatively, you can contact the force using the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101