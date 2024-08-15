Cyclist robbed by three men while travelling along Derbyshire canal – with one wielding a “large knife”

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 09:30 BST
Police have launched an investigation into the robbery of a cyclist in Derbyshire – with one of the offenders reportedly wielding a knife.

Shortly after 7.00pm on Monday, August 12, a man was robbed while cycling along the Peak Forest Canal between Whaley Bridge and New Mills.

A police spokesperson said: “He was approached by three unknown males, who threatened the male with a weapon, described as a ‘large knife’.

“The offenders crossed a metal bridge and onto an unmanned level crossing towards the A6 Furness Vale. One male then rode the bike on to the rail tracks towards Whaley Bridge.”

This is the bike that officers are attempting to trace.

Officers wish to hear from anyone who has seen the pictured bike, who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or those with CCTV or dashcam footage that might aid their investigation.

If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.