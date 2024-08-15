Police extremely concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire man

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 15th Aug 2024, 07:24 BST
Police say they are extremely concerned for the welfare of a missing Derbyshire man and have had officers out searching for him.

They want to hear from anyone who has seen Craig, who went missing from his home in Gamesley, near Glossop yesterday, or knows where he might be now.

The 47-year-old is white, about 5ft 9ins, of athletic build, wears glasses and has a bald head. He was last seen dressed all in black, with black and white trainers.

Anyone who can help should contact police immediately using one of the below methods, quoting incident 858 of August 14:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101.

The 47-year-old is white, about 5ft 9ins, of athletic build, wears glasses and has a bald head. He was last seen dressed all in black, with black and white trainers.

1. Missing

The 47-year-old is white, about 5ft 9ins, of athletic build, wears glasses and has a bald head. He was last seen dressed all in black, with black and white trainers. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Related topics:PoliceDerbyshireFacebookTwitter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.