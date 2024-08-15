They want to hear from anyone who has seen Craig, who went missing from his home in Gamesley, near Glossop yesterday, or knows where he might be now.

The 47-year-old is white, about 5ft 9ins, of athletic build, wears glasses and has a bald head. He was last seen dressed all in black, with black and white trainers.

Anyone who can help should contact police immediately using one of the below methods, quoting incident 858 of August 14:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101.

