Cyclist in hospital with serious injuries following collision with van in Chesterfield
A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a van in Chesterfield.
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:58 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 4:00 pm
Police were called to reports that a Ford Transit van and a cyclist had collided on the A61 Derby Road, Old Tupton, just after 4pm yesterday afternoon (March 28).
The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using reference 22*176998.