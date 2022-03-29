Cyclist in hospital with serious injuries following collision with van in Chesterfield

Police were called to reports that a Ford Transit van and a cyclist had collided on the A61 Derby Road, Old Tupton, just after 4pm yesterday afternoon (March 28).

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after collision involving a cyclist and a van in Chesterfield

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using reference 22*176998.