Cyclist in hospital with serious injuries following collision with van in Chesterfield

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a van in Chesterfield.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:58 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 4:00 pm

Police were called to reports that a Ford Transit van and a cyclist had collided on the A61 Derby Road, Old Tupton, just after 4pm yesterday afternoon (March 28).

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains.

Police are appealing for information after collision involving a cyclist and a van in Chesterfield

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using reference 22*176998.

