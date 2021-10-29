Criminals locked up for Derbyshire crimes since August

Pictured are men jailed over the last two months for serious offending in Derbyshire.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 29th October 2021, 2:58 pm
Updated Friday, 29th October 2021, 3:46 pm

Their crimes include causing death by dangerous driving, cannabis supply and rape.

In one of the most serious cases – a sexual predator who repeatedly raped two young girls – a judge handed out a 24-year jail term.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

2. Simon Sowden

Simon Sowden, 32, was jailed for over 10 years after admitting rape and sexual assault. Sowden, of Old Hall Road, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault and sexual assault with penetration at Derby Crown Court. He was handed 10 years and nine months behind bars for the rape. The defendant was also given one year concurrent for sexual assault and five years concurrent for sexual assault with penetration.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

3. Daniel Young

Daniel Young, 25, was jailed for eight years after admitting killing two friends while overtaking on a blind bend at 90mph. Young, of Drury Lane, Coal Aston, hit Margaret Collier, 59, and Caroline Ball, 63, so hard that the Vauxhall Corsa they were travelling in was shunted back 30 metres into hedge.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

4. Mark Reap

Mark Reap, 45, was jailed for 24 years for repeatedly raping and sexually abusing two teenage girls. Reap, formerly of Bath Street, Ilkeston, targeted the girls on multiple occasions between 2012 and 2018. The vile sexual predator tried to buy his victims' silence with gifts - however he was finally arrested when one of them found the courage to tell a teacher what had been happening.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

