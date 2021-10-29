Criminals locked up for Derbyshire crimes since August

4. Mark Reap

Mark Reap, 45, was jailed for 24 years for repeatedly raping and sexually abusing two teenage girls. Reap, formerly of Bath Street, Ilkeston, targeted the girls on multiple occasions between 2012 and 2018. The vile sexual predator tried to buy his victims' silence with gifts - however he was finally arrested when one of them found the courage to tell a teacher what had been happening.

Photo: Derbyshire Police