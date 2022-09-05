News you can trust since 1855
Criminals in stolen car lead officers on high-speed chase through Derbyshire after attempted break-in

Officers undertook a high-speed chase through Derbyshire in a bid to stop offenders after they attempted to break into a van.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:34 pm

On Saturday, September 3, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of an incident in Horsley, during which the occupants of a cloned, stolen vehicle were allegedly breaking into a van.

The stolen vehicle was then sighted in Heanor and Oakwood – where it failed to stop for local officers.

The offenders were then spotted on Raynesway on the outskirts of Derby, resulting in a high-speed pursuit through Shardlow.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to evade officers.

The vehicle was eventually located near Sawley, having been abandoned, with officers discovering a number of expensive power tools.

Dog units attempted to track the occupants after they had made off, but they were able to escape.