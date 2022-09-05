Criminals in stolen car lead officers on high-speed chase through Derbyshire after attempted break-in

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, September 3, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of an incident in Horsley, during which the occupants of a cloned, stolen vehicle were allegedly breaking into a van.

The stolen vehicle was then sighted in Heanor and Oakwood – where it failed to stop for local officers.

The offenders were then spotted on Raynesway on the outskirts of Derby, resulting in a high-speed pursuit through Shardlow.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to evade officers.

The vehicle was eventually located near Sawley, having been abandoned, with officers discovering a number of expensive power tools.