Criminals in court - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Ripley and Matlock

Jamie Knowles, 43, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath: Guilty of threatening behaviour and stealing medication. Jailed for 18 weeks due to seriousness of offence. Handed three-year restraining order and made to pay £200 compensation.

Linda Johnson, 63, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Guilty of calling emergency services without genuine need of emergency while prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order, commission of a further offence while serving a suspended sentence, walking a dog without a lead or muzzle while prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order, behaving aggressively towards a named individual while prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour and assault by beating. Jailed for 30 weeks and made to pay victim surcharge of £128.

Kerion Millward, 19, of Compass Crescent, Old Whittington: Guilty of having a blade in a public place. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 120 hours unpaid work with 10 rehabilitation activity days and 19 thinking skills sessions. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Claire Hutchinson, 41, of Annesley Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of drink driving – namely 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – and failing to stop after an accident. Banned from driving for 20 months, handed a two-month curfew, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Sean Thompson, 30, of Norman Road, Ripley: Guilty of having a blade in a public place. Fined £100, handed 120 hours unpaid work and an 18-month community order with 19 thinking skills sessions and 15 rehabilitation activity days. Ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Bethan Marson, 39, of Circular Drive, Renishaw: Guilty of harassment without violence. Handed a three-year restraining order, a 12-month community order with 16 rehabilitation activity days, ordered to pay £200 compensation and £95 victim surcharge.

Terry Pickering, 34, of Torr Street, Buxton: Guilty of common assault. Handed a six-month exclusion order not to go to the Queen’s Head, made to pay £750 fine, £100 compensation, £85 court costs and a £75 victim surcharge.

Phillip Goodall, 43, of Curbar Close, North Wingfield: Guilty of drink driving. Banned for 14 months, fined £350, made to pay £85 court costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

William Smith, 45, of Moston Walk, Birdholme: Guilty of theft. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months with thinking skills programme, six rehabilitation activity days and 40 hours unpaid work. Made to pay £50 compensation, £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Adam Garnett, 32, of Springfield Close, Eckington: Guilty of cannabis cultivation. Handed a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours unpaid work. Made to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.