Criminal goes on the run from Derbyshire prison – with police warning members of the public not to approach him

Police are attempting to trace a criminal on the run from a prison in Derbyshire – with the public being urged not to approach him.

David Foskett absconded from HMP Sudbury between 12.15pm and 4.45pm on Thursday, November 21.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The 49-year-old is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, and has closely shaven brown hair. He has scars on the right side of his head, a cross tattoo on his right arm and bulldogs on both arms.

“Foskett, who the public are asked not to approach, has links to the Lancaster, Morecambe, and Greater Manchester areas.

Any sightings of Foskett should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

“He had been sentenced to six years in prison at Preston Crown Court in December 2020 for robbery.”

If you can help officers locate him, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 937-211124:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.